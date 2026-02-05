Rams GM reveals approach on re-signing Matthew Stafford’s key weapon

The Los Angeles Rams will want to fulfill their Super Bowl hopes next season. To do so, they need the best talent to remain on the team. Hence, the team’s general manager will try to keep a Matthew Stafford weapon on the roster in a team-friendly deal.

Les Snead is one of the best general managers in the NFL. Hence, amid all the retirement rumors of Matthew Stafford, Snead is also focusing on extending All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua. “It seems like, ‘OK, that’s a pretty simple contract because it’s pretty self-explanatory.. But there’s also so many variables… that go into that, that make it more complex than it would seem on the surface level… You’ve got to begin communication and begin working through it to come up with a win-win solution.”

Nacua was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. During his three years, he has 4,191 yards and led the NFL in receptions this season. He also led the NFL in yards per game with 107.2 and scored 10 touchdowns.

Nacua became one of the most unstoppable forces in the NFL

Building a huge chemistry with Matthew Stafford, Nacua is arguably the quarterback’s best friend. His routes are super crisp, his hands are too safe, and his toughness and ability to get yards after catch are too good to ignore.

Stafford had a 127.3 rating when he threw in Nacua’s direction. If Nacua is not on the Rams, the team’s stocks will crash. Hence, it’s good to see Snead is already working on closing a deal with Nacua.

Rams are coming back with a vengeance in 2026

Head coach Sean McVay spoke about Stafford’s future. The hope is the team can bring back most of the core to challenge for the Super Bowl once again. They lost the NFC Championship Game to the Seahawks, and that was a big blow for the team.

However, the Rams lost their offensive coordinator. On the other hand, it seems like they will be able to retain defensive coordinator Chris Shula. They lost the one they could afford to lose, as McVay is the playcaller of the team and he takes command on offense. That is a positive for the Rams coming into the 2026 season.