The Dallas Cowboys closed Week 4 with a 38-3 victory against the New England Patriots in a revitalizing victory after losing in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Aside from their victories, the Dallas Cowboys draw a large fan base every week. They are one of the teams with the most fans in the United States and other countries.

They are likely to make the playoffs, and if they do, viewing numbers will likely increase even more during the postseason games.

Which two Cowboys games are in the top 5?

According to NFL Media, the Dallas Cowboys had two games in the top 5 most viewed games after only four weeks. The first was in Week 2 against the Jets with 25.9 million viewers, and the second was in Week 4 against the Patriots with 23.4 million viewers.

Other teams also attract many viewers. The Chiefs had the biggest viewership peak after four weeks in Week 1 with 26.9 million viewers, and they slightly surpass the Cowboys since they appear three times in the ranking.

Why are the Dallas Cowboys so popular?

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular teams in the NFL for a number of reasons. They have a long and storied history, including five Super Bowl wins. They also have a large and passionate fan base, both in the United States and around the world. The Cowboys are also one of the most successful teams in the NFL, both on and off the field. They have a valuable brand and generate a lot of revenue for the NFL.