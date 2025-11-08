Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders suffered another painful 10-7 loss against the Broncos in the start of Week 10. As a result, the team has fallen to a 2-7 record, with virtually no hopes of reaching the playoffs.

During the game in Denver, special teams played a key role for the Raiders with crucial miscues. A blocked kick allowed the Broncos to take the lead in the third quarter and, when they were ready to tie the game with 4:30 remaining, a missed 48-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson crushed their hopes.

With the arrival of players like Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders had hopes of finally taking the AFC West from the Kansas City Chiefs, but that’s not going to happen. Carroll has taken significant measures in response to the situation.

Did the Raiders fire a coach?

Yes. The Las Vegas Raiders confirmed that they have fired special teams coach Tom McMahon after the loss to the Denver Broncos. This was Pete Carroll’s message explaining the decision.

“Earlier today, we made the tough decision to relieve Tom McMahon of his duties as special teams coordinator. I have a great amount of respect for Tom and the work that he has done in this league, but we have decided to move in a different direction. We are grateful for Tom and his work here with the Raiders and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

In addition to the issues during the game, McMahon appeared to be having an argument with Carroll on the sidelines, making it seem inevitable that their relationship would fall apart.

Who will be new Raiders’ coach of special teams?

Pete Carroll confirmed that Derius Swinton II will be the new special teams coach for the Raiders. “Derius Swinton II will assume special teams coordinator duties on an interim basis and we are excited to attack the second half of this season with his outstanding intent and purpose.”