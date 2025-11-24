Pete Carroll confirms firing of Raiders coach after loss to Shedeur Sanders, Browns

Losing to the Cleveland Browns and Shedeur Sanders was the final straw for Pete Carroll to take drastic measures regarding his own coaching staff. Las Vegas Raiders now fall to 2-9 and are one of the most underwhelming teams in the NFL.

Per the team’s website, Pete Carroll said, “I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders. I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.” Scoring only 10 points against Shedeur Sanders‘ Browns was too much to handle.

The reality is that Chip Kelly was hired because of his innovative approach and style to coach. However, it was the whole opposite for the Raiders. Quarterback Geno Smith regressed massively under him and Kelly wasn’t able to give running back Ashton Jeanty any chance to shine. A talented unit saw three steps down under Kelly’s playcall.

Chip Kelly’s reputation took a hit

Not only was Kelly highly regarded, but now, his name is not precisely one that will have many suitors right now. The Raiders are the third-worst total offense, the second-worst rushing offense, and the worst-scoring offense. Also, the passing offense is not working as the Raiders have the second-most interceptions thrown in the league.

Kelly coached Oregon from 2009-2013 at the collegiate level and that granted him three years as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach and then one as the San Francisco 49ers head coach. However, ending 2-14 as the 49ers head coach sent him back to College Football. Six years as the UCLA head coach then served him to get the Ohio State offensive coordinator. After that, he returned to the NFL to the Raiders. Most likely, Kelly will return to College Football.

The Raiders will have to reestructure many things now

The offense needs a major rebuild. The two main things are fixing the offensive line and recovering the quarterback. The offensive line will allow Jeanty to finally exploit his huge talent. Also, it will protect Geno Smith a bit more.

Then, Geno Smith must be recovered. In the last four years, he completed 68.5% of his passes and had 76 touchdowns to only 36 interceptions. He has regressed, completing now 66.6% of his passes and his TD/INT ratio is one to one, as he has thrown 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. Raiders paid Smith, so they need to rebuild him into the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback he was just a couple of years ago.