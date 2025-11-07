Pete Carrol gets brutally honest with Raiders’ offense struggles after loss to the Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are having an underwhelming season. The team is not doing great, specifically the offense. After another heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos, head coach Pete Carroll was honest on what the team is lacking to become better.

“We’re not scoring enough points,” Carroll said post-game. “That’s about as obvious as you can get… We’ve got to run the ball better… Chip was trying. He was staying with the running game to try to not let them tee off on us. We’ve got to score more.”

Trying to establish the run is one thing, not being able to do so and keep trying to go the route that is clearly not working is another. The Raiders ran 25 run plays for only 74 yards against the Broncos. In fact, they only gained four first downs on run plays.

Chip Kelly might be on the hot seat

Chip Kelly was known as a very innovative playcaller back in the day but if this season is the judge of it, then the NFL passed him by. Right now, the Raiders rank 30th in the NFL scoring just 15.4 points per game. Geno Smith is leading the NFL in interceptions with 12 and has only 11 touchdowns under Kelly’s system.

Now, the lack of offensive line is also worth noting and that will hamper any scheme. Still, being 30th in scoring is not good enough when you consider the talent on the skill positions.

Pete Carroll is definitely not happy with Kelly

Pete Carroll isn’t happy with the offense but this is not the first time that he criticizes Kelly’s work in public. Last time, he criticized the fact that the team didn’t run the ball more. Now after 25 rushing attempts, the criticism goes to the lack of scoring.

The team must adjust heavily but it’s tough to see this season. The Raiders traded away Jakobi Meyers, arguably their best receiver, and now their receiving corp is not great. They brought veteran Tyler Lockett to replace Meyers, but his best years are past him. Also, rookies Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. have been underwhelming.