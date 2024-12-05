Trending topics:
NFL News: Rams' Matthew Stafford clarifies once and for all his status vs Josh Allen's Bills

In the face of injury rumors, Matthew Stafford told how he feels physically heading into the Week 14 NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Quinn Harris/Getty ImagesMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Ignacio Cairola

Matthew Stafford has addressed rumors of his absence from this Sunday’s Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback responded to a question about whether he will play against MVP candidate Josh Allen.

The Bills have already clinched a playoff berth and will visit SoFi Stadium looking to improve on their 10-2 record. In the case of the Rams, the game has special significance as they are 6-6 and need Stafford to be healthy.

Controversy over the presence of Los Angeles’ franchise quarterback arose when Rams coach Sean McVay claimed Monday that Stafford left Sunday’s game with a mild ankle sprain. The 36-year-old veteran quarterback didn’t hold back.

Stafford’s response to injury rumors

“I feel pretty good. I’ll be ready to play,” Stafford clarified according to a team transcript. The quarterback left no doubt about his status for the game against the Allen‘s Bills. The truth is that at the same time the sprain is real, but it does not affect his work week, in fact he completed the week’s practices.

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

The quarterback duel between Allen and Stafford

Stafford’s experience versus Allen’s durability makes for an interesting matchup to watch. The Rams quarterback has 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games. His physicality has been threatened in recent games, as he has 11 catches and 25 snaps in his last four appearances.

Allen, for his part, wants to prove he is a strong candidate for the MVP award this season, in which he has thrown 20 touchdowns and been intercepted only five times, the fewest in his professional career, in 12 games in which he has thrown for 2,691 yards.

