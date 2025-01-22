Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ravens GM Eric DeCosta makes something clear about Derrick Henry's future with the franchise

After the loss to the Bills and subsequent elimination from the NFL Playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are starting to look ahead, and their GM, Eric DeCosta, spoke about Derrick Henry's future with the team.

By Matías Persuh

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesDerrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

Unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, their dream of returning to the Super Bowl was shattered after the narrow victory by the Buffalo Bills. John Harbaugh‘s team, rather than dwelling on the outcome, is already focusing on what’s next in order to reach their goal. As a result, Eric DeCosta shared the team’s stance regarding Derrick Henry‘s situation.

In recent statements during a press conference published by NBC Sports, the Ravens‘ general manager made it clear that they are very satisfied with the performance of the former Titans player and that they will analyze the next steps regarding the running back.

“I think he proved he had a lot left in the tank,” the GM Eric DeCosta stated to the press. “We’ll look at that, it’s a good question. I’m just so grateful Derrick chose us last year.”

Although the ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl was ultimately dashed, Henry’s performance in terms of statistics was phenomenal. He ran for 2,191 yards and 19 touchdowns over 19 games for the team.

Eric DaCosta General Manager

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta watches the game against the Cleveland Browns from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

DeCosta also stated that the Ravens will aim to get off to a faster start, and that Derrick Henry “will be a big part” of this effort. The running back still has one more year on his contract with the franchise, and they will look to extend his deal for a longer period.

The contract situation of John Harbaugh

Since taking over as head coach in 2008, John Harbaugh has been one of the most consistent coaches in the NFL. Entering the final year of his contract, the head coach who led his team to a Super Bowl title is now in the process of renewing it.

Although this situation may be of great importance to some, the 62-year-old coach expressed to the media that he feels calm about his future and trusts that everything will be resolved in the most positive way possible.

“I’m happy. I trust God, I trust the people I work with every day,” Harbaugh told reporters at Wednesday’s end-of-season press conference. “I’m fired up for it. I’m not worried about those kinds of things. They take care of themselves.”

John Harbaugh in 2023

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023.

Harbaugh’s message to his players

After the defeat against the Bills, the coach had nothing but words of gratitude for his players for all they gave throughout the season.

“Rejoicing in hope,” Harbaugh began. “Persistent. Persistent through trials and tribulations. Brothers in arms. Having each other’s backs and committed to the common goal of excellence, alright? You traveled far together this season. So you gotta take stock and put things in perspective and look forward to how far we can go, you know, and how far can I go? And everybody does that, and that’s why this is such a kind of sobering day. So I hope I can remind you of that joy you had this year, even today when we ended today. OK? Don’t forget that,” Harbaugh added.

