Lamar Jackson reveals what he told Derrick Henry after fumble vs Lions

Lamar Jackson wasn’t nearly as hard on Derrick Henry after his fourth-quarter fumble against the Detroit Lions in Baltimore’s home loss, which marked Henry’s third fumble of the season. Instead, the quarterback said his message to his teammate was about keeping calm and not losing hope with plenty of time still left on the clock.

“Just let it go,” Jackson told Henry, as he admitted during his postgame press conference. “You know, we had like six and a half minutes left in the game, when that situation happened our defense did a great job.” The quarterback stressed that his message was about moving forward even after the turnover.

For Jackson, this loss to the Lions wasn’t a wake-up call. That, he said, came back in Week 1 when the Ravens fell 41-40 to the Bills. “Not just this loss, Week 1 was a wake-up call, last week [Browns] was a wake-up call because we started off slow,” he added, while also crediting Detroit for having a “great game plan” to beat Baltimore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Harbaugh also weighed in on Henry

It was more than obvious that John Harbaugh, just like Jackson, would address Henry‘s situation with another fumble. Although this time it was not as bad, he noted that things need to improve in that area to prevent it from happening again.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“That was kind of a blind shot there,” Harbaugh said. “I thought he had the ball in good position. Still, we just want to protect the football; all our guys do, and we have to do it. We have to be good at it.”

Advertisement

Ravens’ next game

They’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 in what looms as a crucial matchup for both sides. Baltimore is chasing its second win of the season, while Kansas City is also eager to bounce back and get rolling in the standings.

Advertisement