Once Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings, he became one of the best players available in the free agency. Now, the running back has explained why he made a very controversial decision recently.

Cook, 27, is taking his time to choose his next landing spot. Amid all the rumors about his future, the running back has now made a shocking revelation about a huge controversial decision he made a few weeks ago.

Dalvin Cook gets real on his free agency decision

Summer is here, and everyone is eagerly awaiting news from the top available free agents. Dalvin Cook is among them, and the former Minnesota Vikings running back is taking his time to carefully consider offers and choose the best one.

According to reports, the Vikings offered Cook a new deal, but the running back didn’t see it as a good one. That’s why he decided not to continue in Minnesota, leading the team to his release.

“The process is fun. You embrace it,” Cook recently told Fox 9 about the free agency. “If you don’t want to be wanted by people, then something’s wrong. As long as people want me, I’m good. I know I’m in the right spot. But going through this process has been fun. It’s been different every day, waking up with a different schedule. Just enjoying it. I think when it comes down to it, I just make the right decision.”

According to Spotrac, Dalvin Cook’s estimated market value is $8.7 million, and projections suggest that he will land a two-year deal, $17.5 million deal. As of today, the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets have all reportedly shown interest for the running back.