NFL News: Reason behind Landon Dickerson’s absence in Eagles’ game against Commanders revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles received unfortunate news at the start of the third quarter during their conference title game against the Washington Commanders when fans and players noticed the absence of center Landon Dickerson, a key starter in their Super Bowl run.

According to information released by the Eagles, Dickerson was unable to return to the game and is now listed as questionable due to a knee injury. It’s worth noting that during the game, Dickerson had applied a brace to his knee due to the pain he was experiencing.

