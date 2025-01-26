Trending topics:
NFL News: Reason behind Landon Dickerson’s absence in Eagles’ game against Commanders revealed

Bad news for the Philadelphia Eagles in an important game against the Washington Commanders, as they aim for a Super Bowl with their best players available.

By Richard Tovar

Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Eagles received unfortunate news at the start of the third quarter during their conference title game against the Washington Commanders when fans and players noticed the absence of center Landon Dickerson, a key starter in their Super Bowl run.

According to information released by the Eagles, Dickerson was unable to return to the game and is now listed as questionable due to a knee injury. It’s worth noting that during the game, Dickerson had applied a brace to his knee due to the pain he was experiencing.

Developing story…

