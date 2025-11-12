Giants make strong decision about Russell Wilson after firing Brian Daboll with Jaxson Dart injured

Turbulent times in the Big Apple, following the firing of Brian Daboll as head coach of the New York Giants. On top of that, a new concussion suffered by Jaxson Dart has raised an interesting question about Russell Wilson’s situation heading into what’s next.

Mike Kafka was named the team’s interim head coach, and in an intriguing first move, he designated Jameis Winston as the franchise’s QB2 — giving him a real chance to see some action in the upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.

The news was reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who, through his official X account (formerly Twitter), shared details of this major decision by Kafka — one that directly impacts Russell Wilson.

“The Giants, under new HC Mike Kafka, are elevating Jameis Winston to the No. 2 QB which puts him in line to start on Sunday vs the Packers should Jaxson Dart not be ready due to his concussion. Jameis time in New York.”

Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants.

The Jaxson Dart situation

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has officially entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following a head injury sustained during Sunday’s loss to the Bears. Dart was a crucial part of the offense before exiting, leaving his availability in doubt for the upcoming Week 11 matchup against the Packers.

The promising young signal-caller will have to clear all required medical steps before being permitted to return to the field, making his status for this week’s game highly uncertain.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

A new era on the Giants

The New York Giants have abruptly fired head coach Brian Daboll, parting ways with the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year after a deeply disappointing 2-8 start to the season. The decision came just one day after falling to the Chicago Bears, the team’s latest heartbreaking loss, which sealed Daboll’s fate as ownership seeks an immediate change to salvage the franchise’s direction. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has been named the interim head coach.

