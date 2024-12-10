Trending topics:
NFL News: Russell Wilson gets a clear message from Steelers HC Mike Tomlin amid the Super Bowl race

Mike Tomlin expressed how much Russell Wilson's experience influences the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are battling to reach the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL season.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
© (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

By Ignacio Cairola

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make strides in their role as Super Bowl contenders. The road to the 2024 NFL season is long for head coach Mike Tomlin‘s team, and it will require the experience of stars like Russell Wilson, who is stringing together quality performances in the current campaign.

The 10-3 record on the season puts the Steelers in serious contention to go far in the postseason, as no team with ten wins was left out of the playoffs last year. However, numbers are only a snapshot of what players do on the field, and Tomlin knows that, which is why he appreciates how well Wilson has performed in his first season with Pittsburgh.

Getting to December and January is no easy feat for the Steelers, who haven’t advanced past the Wild Card round since 2017, when they lost the divisional series to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs. After 16 years without a Super Bowl win, Tomlin knows he must rely on Wilson to bring back the glory.

Wilson receives clear message from Tomlin about the Super Bowl

“I hadn’t thought much about his experience outside of Pittsburgh, to be honest. I didn’t want to prejudge him in any way. I’ve just enjoyed the process of getting to know him and working with him and making new memories and understanding what he needs to do for us in this environment. Certainly his experience is an asset to him and to us, but it’s not something we’ve spent a lot of time discussing,” Tomlin said of what Wilson can bring to the Steelers in the Super Bowl race.

Mike Tomlin smiling

Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

How many Super Bowl has Wilson played?

Wilson has plenty of NFL postseason experience, having played in two Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks. The 36-year-old veteran was the starting quarterback when his former team won the Vincent Lombardi Trophy with a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in the XLVIII edition of the NFL Finals. The following year, in 2015, Wilson’s Seahawks came close to a two-time championship, but lost to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.

How is Wilson playing in the current NFL season?

It is clear that Wilson has returned stronger from his calf injury, which had prevented him from starting in the 2024 NFL season. The Steelers quarterback has played seven games in which he contributed 12 touchdowns with 138 pass completions for 1784 yards and only three interceptions. His experience is one of the pillars for the Pittsburgh team, which will try to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and prevent them from reaching three consecutive NFL championships.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

