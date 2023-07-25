There’s a new quarterback in Louisiana. The New Orleans Saints added Derek Carr during this offseason, and the NFC South team has now bringed back a 5-time Pro Bowler to help him succeed.

At the end of the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr. It didn’t take so long for the quarterback to find a new team, as the Saints offered him a lucrative deal to join their cause.

The Saints are set to undergo a massive change with Carr leading their offense. The team’s front office has now signed an elite player to assist the quarterback, and it is a weapon who is already familiar with the club.

Saints sign an elite tight end to bolster Derek Carr’s offense

Even though the Saints have high hopes for what Carr could do for them, the team’s front office knows that the quarterback needs support. For that reason, they have been adding several players to help the former Raiders member in his first season in New Orleans.

Carr had an amazing career with the Raiders, but he was unable to succeed. During his time with Las Vegas, the position of tight end was vital for him, so that’s why the Saints decided to bring back a 5-time Pro Bowler to bolster his offense.

New Orleans announced the return of Jimmy Graham for the 2023 NFL season. In 2010, the Saints selected the tight end with the 95th overall pick, and he played five years with the NFC South squad.

Graham, 36, returns to the Saints after playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears. The veteran tight end will compete with Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, and Taysom Hill for the starting job.

In 12 years of career, Graham has played 184 games, with 713 receptions for 8,506 yards (11.9 yards per reception) and 85 touchdowns. He was the NFL receiving touchdowns leader in 2013 with 16.