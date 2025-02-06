Trending topics:
Amid mounting speculation about his future, a new report reveals whether Russell Wilson will secure a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Las Vegas Raiders or find a fresh start with other team.

Russell Wilson will become a free agent, so in the coming weeks, he has to make a decision about his future. Although the quarterback has said multiple times that he wants a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, nothing is set in stone yet.

We can’t forget that, in recent days, the Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as an alternative due to the connection that existed between Wilson and Pete Carroll when they won the Super Bowl together in Seattle.

However, in a report that has surprised the NFL, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers may not be convinced to give the veteran a second chance. That would completely change the plans.

Will Steelers give Russell Wilson a contract extension?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not give Russell Wilson a contract extension, according to a report from Jay Glazer. The sequence was very interesting on Radio Row during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

This was his first response when asked if the Raiders would sign Wilson. “That ain’t gonna happen.” Then, facing a second question about the veteran coming back with the Steelers, Glazer was decisive. “I don’t think that’s gonna happen, either. I think you’ll see a new start for Russell somewhere.”

