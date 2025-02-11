NFL News: Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham sends clear message on his future with Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

Brandon Graham is part of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ great history. The defensive lineman and player with the most games in franchise history in the NFL is considering his future after winning the Super Bowl. At the moment, Jalen Hurts‘ teammate told what his chances are.

Graham has shown a successful recovery from a triceps injury and contributed to the Eagles‘ big win over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. Although he is not under contract through 2025, he is exploring the possibility of retirement.

With Hurts as the main star, the Eagles can start thinking about building a dynasty. Graham, for his part, has to consider whether his 36-year-old plans are the same as those of Philadelphia, which wants to continue its success after reaching two of the last three Super Bowls.

Graham’s clear message about his retirement

“Give me a little minute to figure out 2025 plans. I’m gonna talk with General Manager Howie Roseman and the team, see what’s up because the goal was to win one. I still feel like I got a lot in the tank, but, you know, I want to make sure I go about this the right way,” Graham said about his possible retirement in talks with SportsRadioWIP.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball while being chased by Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles

Graham also added that he will soon decide whether to return to play in 2025 or retire from the NFL after 15 years as a professional. The Philadelphia defensive end is discussing the possibilities with his wife. At the same time, the historic Eagles player appreciates having “the opportunity to retire on my own terms” as he contemplates his future.

Graham’s performance in the Super Bowl vs Chiefs

Graham had not played since Week 12 when he was injured. Fortunately for him and the Eagles, the Philadelphia defensive end played a prominent role in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs. The 26-year-old veteran recorded 1 solo tackle and 1 assisted tackle for a total of 2 combined tackles. He also added 1.0 sack that resulted in a 5-yard loss for the Chiefs.