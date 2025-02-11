Eagles DE Brandon Graham makes big revelation after defeating Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

After a stunning new edition of the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles were crowned the new NFL champions. They decisively defeated Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs in what was expected to be a much closer matchup. Veteran Brandon Graham made a revealing statement about the extra motivation behind their desire to beat them.

Ahead of this matchup, the Chiefs were facing a historic opportunity to become the first team in Super Bowl history to win three consecutive titles since the creation of this event. For this reason, Graham stated that it served as fuel for the Eagles to stop that from happening.

“That was motivation because it was kind of a slap to us,” Graham said, per ESPN. “It was like, they ain’t seen us yet. So, we heard that all week. And when the game came, execution was on point and together.”

Undoubtedly, all of this contributed to Philadelphia coming out onto the field from the very first minute to dominate their opponent. Mahomes had one of his worst performances in a long time, and much of that was due to the great work of the Eagles’ defense.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is hit by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Sirianni loses a key member of his staff

Although it’s still a time of celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles, some moves are slowly starting to take place within the organization, particularly in Nick Sirianni‘s staff. The latest news indicates that the HC will lose an important right-hand man heading into the upcoming season.

Kellen Moore, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator until the Super Bowl, has become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Eagles OC Kellen Moore is finalizing a deal with the #Saints to be their new head coach, per The Insiders. What was expected for more than a week will be official soon. Moore leaves Philly a Super Bowl champion, and now the work begins in New Orleans,” Rapoport stated via @RapSheet.