NFL News: Super Bowl champion head coach urged the 49ers to build a statue for Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy is indirectly causing various personalities to speak out about him, creating a collective pressure for the San Francisco 49ers to offer him a good contract for the upcoming season. This time, it was a head coach who won a Super Bowl ring in 2003.

It’s worth noting that what Purdy is looking for is to improve his contract. He still has a contract for the 2025 season, and what everyone is asking for, including former players like Joe Montana, is for the 49ers to re-sign him with a contract extension valued at a substantial amount of money.

Among those who have advocated for Purdy is Super Bowl champion head coach Jon Gruden, who decided not to remain silent and urged San Francisco to build a statue of the quarterback, saying, “They should build a statue of him in San Francisco. He covered their tail, man… He deserves to get paid.”

Gruden typically speaks loudly and clearly on these kinds of topics, especially as a head coach who knows how to recognize player talent and who has led teams that had issues and lifted them to improve their performance.

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 28: Former head coach Jon Gruden of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rides with team Owner/President Malcolm Glazer during a victory parade on January 28, 2003 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII. (Photo by Chris Livingston/Getty Images)

Everyone Wants Purdy Back

Not only big names like Montana, Gruden, and other head coaches, but also teammates like Fred Warner have spoken about how Purdy is the right person to lead the offense. “This is the guy. There’s no question. Everybody out there, if you have any questions about Brock Purdy, I’m here to tell you, I’m not biased, I know ball, he’s the guy.”

George Kittle also spoke positively about what it was like to play with Purdy last season, saying, “He was very vocal. He gave a lot of ‘I need you to be on your stuff for us to win’,” referring to how, despite the results, he became a leader for the 49ers.