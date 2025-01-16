Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys failed in their attempt to win the Super Bowl during the 2024 season. Now, with nearly three decades without championships, major changes are on the horizon for the franchise.

Mike McCarthy will not continue as the team’s head coach, and Jones must find the ideal person to lead a project that, on a promising note, already has three cornerstones in Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.

Now, in a surprising statement, a Cowboys legend issued a warning to anyone looking to be part of the list of candidates for the coaching job. Despite the spotlight of that comes with ‘America’s Team’, it’s not as appealing as it seems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be the new Cowboys head coach?

In recent days, Deion Sanders has emerged as the leading candidate to become the new head coach of the Cowboys.Although there are still other possibilities available, such as Robert Saleh, Ben Johnson, Kellen Moore, or Aaron Glenn, a Cowboys legend like Troy Aikman doesn’t think most of them will accept any offer from Jerry Jones.

“I do think the Cowboys are obviously a high profile team. Whoever is head coach of that team is certainly going to draw a lot of attention, but, I think most football people that take over as a head coach, they want to do it on their terms. That’s hard to do. If you take a Dan Campbell for instances. Dan Campbell if he is with the Dallas Cowboys, it’s hard to imagine that he is. It’s hard to imagine that a lot of these coaches might be.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones reveals if Cooper Rush makes him regret contract extension for Dak Prescott with Cowboys

Additionally, Aikman expressed surprise at the current situation of the Cowboys because, by delaying Mike McCarthy’s dismissal, they missed the opportunity to interview high-caliber candidates. “It suggests that there’s not a real plan. The fact that they haven’t had the opportunity to maybe interview a Ben Johnson or Aaron Glenn.”