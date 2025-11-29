Jerry Jones revealed during an interview with 105.3 The Fan that before trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, his idea was to send the star pass rusher to the Jets in order to acquire Quinnen Williams.

“I actually tried to trade for Quinnen Williams. I tried to get the Jets in training camp. Period. I wanted a one (first round pick) and Parsons for Williams. I thought that much of Williams and he’s showing you what he can do for a defense.”

That move couldn’t be completed, but when the trade deadline arrived, Jones finally landed Williams and also Logan Wilson. From that moment on, everything changed for the Cowboys, and in consecutive weeks they defeated the teams that played in the last Super Bowl: the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who won the Micah Parsons’ trade?

The Micah Parsons trade has been a win-win for the Cowboys and the Packers. Dallas used those picks and the salary-cap space to acquire players like Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, which has suddenly positioned them as one of the best teams in the NFC.

On the other side, Parsons has had a great season with the Packers, who are also Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. Because of that, Jones said that in the Cowboys’ case, Micah was a star, but they needed several pieces to rebuild the defense. By the way, in his response, Jones hinted that the plan is to give George Pickens a contract extension.

“Micah is a great player. We couldn’t pay him plus keep Pickens and keep players that you want to keep in the future. Micah is very impactful, but we really hadn’t won with Micah. Not because of Micah. We just hadn’t won because they were able to work around us having Micah. They ran right at him or they basically threw the ball quicker. Those are simplistic things. And there was no question that if we could replace him with four or five top players, Pickens type players, that was all in the thinking with Micah Parsons.”

