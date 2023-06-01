Everybody is waiting for DeAndre Hopkins to select his new team. Amid all the rumors surrounding him, now one of the Super Bowl LVII contenders has closed the door for the receiver’s arrival this year.

The 2023 NFL season will be different for DeAndre Hopkins. For the first time in his career, the wide receiver will try the free agency. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals after he didn’t fulfill his expectations during his three-year tenure with the NFC West squad.

According to reports, the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have talked with Hopkins to see if they could sign him. The receiver wants a big contract, and that’s why one of the top contenders for the 2023 campaign has decided to not pursue him.

Super Bowl LVIII contenders reject DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ fate is in his own hands. The wide receiver is now one of the best free agents available after being released by the Cardinals, so he will decide where he’s going to play in the upcoming campaign.

For this to happen, Hopkins will have to receive an offer, obviously. As of today, only the Bills and Chiefs have reached him. However, there’s nothing official yet as the teams are trying to convince him to lower his financial expectations.

Fans across the NFL are wondering if their teams can sign D-Hop. Now, the Dallas Cowboys, who are seen as one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl LVIII, have addressed the matter. HC Mike McCarthy answered to the possibility of his team adding another wide receiver, and he was very clear about it.

“I really like the look of our (wide receiver) group,” McCarthy told reporters on Thursday. “The vertical speed is definitely — you know, we made some improvement there.”

As of today, the Cowboys do have a great group of receivers with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, and Jalen Tolbert, so there’s really no need for them to add Hopkins for the 2023 season.