Tom Brady issued a strong warning to Patrick Mahomes about the impact a Super Bowl loss to the Eagles could have on his career. The legend spoke about the topic during a special appearance on The Herd.

“When you lose this game, this is on your resume forever. A loss in the Super Bowl matters more than any loss that you’re ever gonna be a part of. No one remembers the loss I had to Peyton (Manning) in the 2015 AFC Championship game. No one talks about the 2013 loss to Denver in the Championship game. They all tell me about the losses in the Super Bowl. I think the challenging thing for Patrick (Mahomes) is you want to win this game because, if you don’t, you’re 3-2 in Super Bowls. It’s not a great feeling. So, there is a lot of pressure.”

The Kansas City Chiefs could win their third consecutive title, but a loss could set Mahomes far behind in his race to surpass Brady as the greatest player of all time.

How many Super Bowls has Tom Brady won?

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls in his career (six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers). However, the former quarterback admitted that the early success he had in his career made the later losses to Eli Manning and the Giants more painful than any other.

“What I realized early in my career about Super Bowls was man, we won my first year like, what’s the big deal? This is like when I went to college. We played in the Orange Bowl and I won. We went to the Citrus Bowl, we won. Okay, now I’m in the Super Bowl, we won. Alright, what’s the big deal? We didn’t have a great season in 2002, we won in 2003, what’s the big deal? We won in 2004, what’s the big deal? Right? Then, you go to 2007 and you lose. Then, you go to 2011 and you get to the Super Bowl after having a great team in 2010 and we lose. It was like, wow, this is way harder. We went ten years between winning.”

