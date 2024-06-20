After signing a record-setting contract extension, Trevor Lawrence has made a bold promise to all Jacksonville Jaguars fans for the near future.

With the 1st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence. He had a remarkable college career at Clemson, which is why Jacksonville didn’t hesitate to add him to its roster.

Since then, the Jaguars have significantly improved thanks to his presence on the field. Three years later, the team decided to extend Lawrence’s contract, and now the quarterback is determined to prove he is worthy of it.

Trevor Lawrence makes bold promise to the Jaguars following his contract extension

When the Jaguars secured the 1st overall pick in the 2021 Draft, there was much anticipation about their decision. The team needed a top-tier quarterback, and Trevor Lawrence emerged as the best of his class.

Lawrence has proven to be the standout quarterback from that year’s draft class. Despite a 20-30 record as a starter, he has thrown for 11,770 yards and 58 touchdowns, impressive numbers that earned him a lucrative contract extension.

This week, Trevor Lawrence agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension with the Jaguars. The quarterback is ready to reward the team’s confidence, making a bold promise for the near future: to win a Super Bowl.

“I want to be the quarterback here. I want to bring a championship to Jacksonville, that’s my goal and I really know we can accomplish that,” Lawrence said at his press conference on Thursday. “I’m excited for that and it just pairs up to we happen to love living here too.”

Since Lawrence’s arrival, the Jaguars have only made it to the playoffs once. In 2022, the club made it to the Divisional round, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 27-20 score.

“We wanted to be here long term, obviously,” Lawrence said. “It’s a place we love to live in and we know that because we’ve had some good and some bad times — as far as football goes. So, we kind of experienced both and we love being here.”

How much does Trevor Lawrence make per day with the Jaguars?

As mentioned earlier, Trevor Lawrence signed a lucrative contract extension this week. The quarterback of the Jaguars will be one of the highest paid players in the league.

If we break down Trevor Lawrence’s salary, it would look like this: $55M per year; $4.8M per month; $1.15M per week; $163K per day; $6.8K per hour; $113 per minute; or $1.89 per second.