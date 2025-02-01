A new edition of the Super Bowl is fast approaching, and with it, many interesting facts related to this monumental event are coming to light. Many great players have had the privilege of playing in this decisive game, but only a select few have had the honor of winning it, as well as a College Football title. This is why, at Bolavip, we ask ourselves: which quarterbacks have won both a Super Bowl in the NFL and a National Championship in the NCAA throughout history?

The quarterback position is undoubtedly one of the most important roles within a football team, and many players throughout history have stood out both during their time in college and once they made the leap to the world’s most prestigious league.

However, and although it may seem surprising, there aren’t many cases where the same quarterback has managed to win both the National Championship in the NCAA and the Super Bowl in the NFL. Here, we take a look back at the players who achieved this remarkable feat, as well as some interesting details surrounding these accomplishments.

Which quarterbacks won an NCAA National Championship and Super Bowl?

In the 1960s, there was one name that defined an era in the sport. The talented Joe Namath, one of the greatest quarterbacks in history, was the first QB to achieve the remarkable feat of winning both a Super Bowl title and a National Championship.

In 1964, Namath led his Alabama Crimson Tide to a strong 10-1 record, becoming SEC Champions. Despite losing to Texas in the Orange Bowl, Alabama was recognized as National champions by both the AP and UPI prior to that loss.

Chosen by the New York Jets in 1965, Namath slowly began to take control of the team. The pinnacle of his career came in January 1969, when the quarterback led his team to a Super Bowl III victory, defeating the Baltimore Colts 16-7. That was the first time an AFL team had beaten an NFL team in the Super Bowl.

In addition to securing that epic title for his team, Joe Namath was named the MVP of Super Bowl III.

Former Professional Football Player Joe Namath is honored during the 8th Annual Ellis Island Family Heritage Awards on Ellis Island on May 19, 2009 in New York City.

Joe Montana, the second QB to win both a National Championship and a Super Bowl title

Representing Notre Dame, Joe Montana began his successful American football career by winning the National Championship in the NCAA in 1977. At that time, the Fighting Irish won the title by defeating the previously unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl Classic with a score of 38–10.

From that moment on, Montana’s name began to gain more and more recognition in the sport. In the 1979 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected him at the end of the third round with the 82nd overall pick.

It was in the Bay Area where the QB made history in the NFL, winning four Super Bowl titles in editions XVI, XIX, XXIII, and XXIV. Additionally, in three of those four victories, Montana was named Super Bowl MVP.

Quarterback Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers speaks during his retirement ceremony.

Tom Brady’s case: From underdog to NFL legend

In this review of quarterbacks who have won both an NCAA Championship Title and a Super Bowl, both Namath and Montana have proven themselves as outstanding starting QBs for their teams.

Tom Brady‘s case is perhaps a bit different, although he too achieved both titles. In the 1997 season, while wearing the colors of the Michigan Wolverines, Brady served as a backup to Brian Griese. That season, Michigan went undefeated and claimed the NCAA Championship.

His arrival in the NFL is now a well-known story. Alongside Bill Belichick, Tom Brady built a dynasty with the New England Patriots, six Super Bowl titles and marking an era in the league. His latest great achievement? Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy once again outside New England, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

On the other hand, Brian Griese’s case is the opposite of Brady’s. Griese was the starting QB for the Michigan Wolverines in 1997, leading them to the NCAA Championship. However, during his NFL career, he won a Super Bowl as a backup. In that Super Bowl, the Denver Broncos triumphed over the Falcons with a 34-19 victory, and the starting QB for that team was the veteran John Elway.

Ken Stabler, another privileged QB to win both a National Championship and a Super Bowl

Ken Stabler is another of the privileged few to have achieved both a National Championship and a Super Bowl title. Stabler led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a National Championship in 1965, securing the title with a strong season performance.

Later, in the NFL, Stabler made his mark with the Oakland Raiders. He led the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1977, winning Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings with a 32-14 score. Stabler’s leadership and clutch performances earned him a place as one of the NFL’s great quarterbacks.

Quarterback Ken Stabler of the Oakland Raiders prepares to pass the ball during a game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California.

The curious case of Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is another quarterback who could be categorized as having succeeded both in the National Championship and the Super Bowl. Aikman won three Vince Lombardy Trophies with the Dallas Cowboys, but his college career tells a different story. He was the starting QB for the Oklahoma Sooners in 1985, but an injury sidelined him before the team could compete for the National Championship that season.

Troy Aikman attends the 2013 Fox Sports Media Group Upfront after party at Roseland Ballroom on March 5, 2013 in New York City.

After being selected with the first overall pick in the first round by the Cowboys, Aikman gradually became an emblem of the franchise. The talented quarterback went on to win three Super Bowl titles, in editions XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX.

During his time with the Sooners, the QB suffered a serious ankle injury, which forced him to miss that historic season in which his teammates ultimately went on to win the championship.