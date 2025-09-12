Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Tyreek Hill could reportedly be traded from Dolphins to Chiefs or Steelers for a very affordable price

The Dolphins could be against the ropes due to the problematic situation with Tyreek Hill. This could give several teams the opportunity to acquire him for a low price.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has been involved in many rumors recently regarding a possible trade. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as potential suitors, although, for now, Mike McDaniel’s team would have no intention of trading him.

However, things could change in the coming weeks. The Miami Dolphins suffered a concerning loss in Indianapolis, the locker room already had a players-only meeting, and McDaniel is on the hot seat.

If the losses continue to pile up, the Dolphins could change their mind as the trade deadline approaches. Now, new information indicates that there could already be an asking price to acquire the star wide receiver.

Advertisement

What will the Dolphins ask for to trade Tyreek Hill?

The Miami Dolphins might not ask for a high draft pick to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill due to his massive cap hit and also because of the years left on his current contract.

According to insider Armando Salguero, the target price is a middle-round draft pick. “So, if he’s moved, a fourth round pick. A late third, a fourth, a fifth. You have to understand that 2026 is the last year of his contract.”

Advertisement
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill’s net worth: How much money does the wide receiver own?

see also

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill’s net worth: How much money does the wide receiver own?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Chiefs and Steelers eye Tyreek Hill move: what could deter him from leaving the Dolphins?
NFL

Chiefs and Steelers eye Tyreek Hill move: what could deter him from leaving the Dolphins?

Dolphins have reportedly made final decision on Tyreek Hill's trade
NFL

Dolphins have reportedly made final decision on Tyreek Hill's trade

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel makes honest admission about Tua Tagovailoa after Week 1 struggles
NFL

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel makes honest admission about Tua Tagovailoa after Week 1 struggles

After Georgiev signing, Sabres reportedly face surprise goalie injury before 2025-26 training camp
NHL

After Georgiev signing, Sabres reportedly face surprise goalie injury before 2025-26 training camp

Better Collective Logo