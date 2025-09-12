Tyreek Hill has been involved in many rumors recently regarding a possible trade. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as potential suitors, although, for now, Mike McDaniel’s team would have no intention of trading him.

However, things could change in the coming weeks. The Miami Dolphins suffered a concerning loss in Indianapolis, the locker room already had a players-only meeting, and McDaniel is on the hot seat.

If the losses continue to pile up, the Dolphins could change their mind as the trade deadline approaches. Now, new information indicates that there could already be an asking price to acquire the star wide receiver.

What will the Dolphins ask for to trade Tyreek Hill?

The Miami Dolphins might not ask for a high draft pick to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill due to his massive cap hit and also because of the years left on his current contract.

According to insider Armando Salguero, the target price is a middle-round draft pick. “So, if he’s moved, a fourth round pick. A late third, a fourth, a fifth. You have to understand that 2026 is the last year of his contract.”

