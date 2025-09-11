The Miami Dolphins have decided that, for now, they are not going to trade Tyreek Hill. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the wide receiver will not be moved and, despite the rumors, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers are not on the list of supposed interested teams.

“There’s been a lot of Tyreek Hill chatter and a lot of Tyreek Hill speculation. I know it will keep going on and on. Let’s not let facts interfere with a good story. The facts are, the Dolphins haven’t gotten any calls about Tyreek Hill. Zero. The facts are that the Dolphins are not looking to deal Tyreek Hill.”

After the Dolphins were blown out in Indianapolis, and with the frustration Hill has expressed toward the team since last season, many rumors suggested that the wide receiver could be traded to acquire draft capital. Obviously, his talent could turn any team into a Super Bowl contender, but it’s also a fact that the player is currently facing serious off-the-field legal issues.

Is Tyreek Hill going to be traded?

No. Tyreek Hill will not be traded by the Miami Dolphins for now. However, Schefter mentioned that, as often happens, if the losses keep piling up, the story could change soon.

“Now, look, we’re not idiots. We understand the Dolphins lost last week in an embarrassing fashion. They think they’re gonna turn it around. But if they don’t, obviously, there may be calls for Tyreek Hill as the trade deadline approaches in late October, early November. But as of today, today, zero, zero discussion about a Tyreek Hill trade, today. Could that change? Sure, absolutely. When teams lose, that changes the conversation and things are always fluid. But Tyreek Hill today? Nothing.”

