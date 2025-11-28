Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are in serious trouble after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The team has fallen to a 6-6 record, and if they want to stay alive in the playoff race, they’re going to have to win their five remaining games.

The schedule includes a strong defense like the Houston Texans, two very tough divisional rivals in the Chargers and Broncos, as well as two matchups that look more manageable against the Titans and Raiders.

The problem is that if they want to keep dreaming about the Super Bowl, the Chiefs no longer control their own destiny. No matter what happens, even delivering a five-game winning streak, three teams will have to help them, or there will be no hope.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did the Chiefs lose to the Cowboys?

Andy Reid explained that the Chiefs lost to the Dallas Cowboys mainly because of individual mistakes, especially the large number of penalties they committed. For the head coach, that has been a key factor this season.

“The bottom line is we’re having too many penalties and we’ve got to make sure we take care of that. Both sides of the ball. No excuses with it. We’ll work on cleaning it up. The guys know. They understand we’ve got to clean up a few things. We’ve got to do better as coaches. We’ve got to do better as players. You go back to the drawing board and you keep working. That’s what you do. We were close here, but we gave away too many opportunities. You can’t have those things.”

Advertisement

The Chiefs have run out of room for error with a 6-6 record. However, Reid says the mindset doesn’t change because they work under that pressure every week. “We go in every week thinking that. There are no days off on that. It’s competition and you’re giving it your all. I wouldn’t expect less from the guys now.”

Advertisement

see also What happens if Chiefs lose today against Cowboys on Thanksgiving in NFL Week 13?

Can Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs reach the playoffs?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs can reach the playoffs if they win their five remaining games and that combines with at least three losses from the following teams: the Bills, Chargers, and Jaguars.

Advertisement

Reid has nothing to reproach his quarterback for, as he put in an epic effort in Arlington. “He battled his tail off. Four touchdowns and so on. Those are hard to look when you lose a game, but, he battled.”