Patrick Mahomes was very clear with his teammates after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 31-28 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. From this moment on, the goal is clear. Win every game and hope for some help with the playoffs in mind.

“At the end of the day, you just got to win every game now and hope that’s enough. So, we’re going to play a lot of good football teams coming up. If we’re going to make the playoffs, we’re going to have to win them all. That’s got to be the mindset when we step into the building when we get back.”

The Chiefs were Super Bowl favorites before the season started, but the key for Andy Reid’s team is that they have a 1-6 record in one-score games. Last year, that record was 12-0, including the playoffs. A massive swing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Chiefs make the playoffs?

The Chiefs can make the playoffs if they win their five remaining games and get some help. Patrick Mahomes will need to lead his team to an 11-6 record and hope that the Bills, Chargers, and Jaguars lose at least three times.

What are the Chiefs’ playoff chances?

The Chiefs have a 47% chance of making the playoffs. Why do they need three games of help when Buffalo, Los Angeles, and Jacksonville have a 7-4 record? Because the Chiefs already lost to each of those teams during the regular season, so the tiebreaker would leave them out. Mahomes knows they have a roster capable of winning out, but inconsistency has been the main problem.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

“Our ceiling is playing in the Super Bowl. We have all the same guys, we have the players, but, at the end of the day, you got to go out there and do it every single week. We can beat anybody, but we’ve shown that we can lose to anybody. So, we got to be more consistent. It starts with me. The ceiling can be what it is, but until you put it on the football field, you won’t be able to go out there and win football games.”

Advertisement

Are the Chiefs eliminated from playoffs?

No. The Chiefs are not eliminated from the playoffs, but they are in a very tough situation. They need the Bills, Jaguars, and Chargers to lose three games, in addition to winning all their remaining matchups. Another important factor is whether, with certain combinations of results, the Ravens and Steelers also get into the wild card race.

Advertisement

Can the Chiefs win the AFC West?

The Chiefs can win the AFC West, although that would be a sports miracle. The Broncos have a 9-2 record compared to Kansas City’s 6-6. Denver would have to lose all their remaining games and the Chiefs win all theirs for that possibility to happen. In addition, the Chargers are in the middle with a 7-4 record.