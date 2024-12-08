George Pickens has had an outstanding season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the most trusted target for Russell Wilson. Undoubtedly, he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, especially in deep plays.

Despite frequently facing double coverage due to the absence of a strong No.2 in the depth chart, the star has found a way to become the key weapon for Mike Tomlin.

Now, with the Steelers seen as a possible Super Bowl contender, Pickens’ status for the game against the Cleveland Browns was uncertain. Find out if he will be ready to play.

Why is George Pickens not playing for Steelers vs Browns?

George Pickens is officially out of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury. Minutes before kickoff, it was confirmed that the wide receiver will be inactive.

