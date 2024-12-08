Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Why is George Pickens not playing today for Steelers against Browns?

George Pickens has been one of the best players for the Steelers in the 2024 season. However, Mike Tomlin won't have the wide receiver available against Cleveland Browns.

George Pickens wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

George Pickens has had an outstanding season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the most trusted target for Russell Wilson. Undoubtedly, he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, especially in deep plays.

Despite frequently facing double coverage due to the absence of a strong No.2 in the depth chart, the star has found a way to become the key weapon for Mike Tomlin.

Now, with the Steelers seen as a possible Super Bowl contender, Pickens’ status for the game against the Cleveland Browns was uncertain. Find out if he will be ready to play.

Why is George Pickens not playing for Steelers vs Browns?

George Pickens is officially out of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury. Minutes before kickoff, it was confirmed that the wide receiver will be inactive.

