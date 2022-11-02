Deshaun Watson's return to the NFL is near, but the Browns are not living a great moment this 2022 season. Will the quarterback start for Cleveland once his suspension ends?

Before the 2022 NFL season started, the Browns made a blokbuster move that shocked everyone. Deshaun Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to Cleveland and finally it seemed like the AFC North team got the quarterback they were looking for, but there was a catch.

After a long investigation made by the NFL, the league decided to suspend Watson for 11 games for violating the league's personal-conduct policy, but now he's return is near and the team is hoping to change things up with him under control.

Will Deshaun Watson be Browns starting quarterback once he returns?

During the 2022 NFL preseason, Deshaun Watson had a fight with the league to see what his punishment would be after violating their personal-conduct policy. Both parties reached an agreement and the quarterback was suspended for 11 games.

With his absence, the Browns decided to use Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback. But now, after a 3-5 start, it seems like his time is over and Cleveland has decided who will take his spot.

"It's been great to have him [Deshaun Watson] back in the building," Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said. "He's been focused on working on himself, he's stayed in great shape, he's been a part of the meetings. He's done everything and more that's been asked of him. We'll be excited to have him when he can continue to ramp up football activities and get back on the practice field."

Well, the Browns have it very clear: Deshaun Watson is their starting quarterback. He will be able to practice with the team starting November 14 and he is elegible for Week 13 when Cleveland visits... the Houston Texans.

It will be Watson's revenge game after Houston didn't want to continue with him. As today, he can't go to Browns' games, nor is he able to join the team in practice.