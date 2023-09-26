After three long weeks, only three teams have a perfect winning record, 3-0, albeit with a lot of suffering. Things could change in Week 4, however. Two of the three teams are favorites, and one started the season as underdogs.

However, last week was not all happiness for some NFL teams. While some enjoy perfect records, others are mired in losing streaks, such as the Vikings, Bears, Panthers, and Broncos.

Even though the season is still young, a winning streak does not guarantee anything. Winning the first three games of the season is good, but a losing streak can come after that and sink a team to the last spot in a division.

Who are the three 3-0 teams entering Week 4?

According to NFL Stats and Pro Football Reference, the only three undefeated teams that will play in Week 4 are the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts; the San Francisco 49ers, led by Brock Purdy; and the Miami Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa.

Schedule for undefeated teams in Week 4:

Dolphins vs Bills – 1:00 PM (ET) – CBS

Eagles vs Commanders – 1:00 PM (ET) – FOX

49ers vs Cardinals – 4:25 PM (ET) – FOX

On the other hand, some 2-1 teams are well-positioned in their divisions, such as the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Green Bay Packers.

Has any NFL team had a perfect season without losses?

Only one NFL team has ever ended the season winning all games, including the Super Bowl: the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins went 14-0 in the regular season and then won all three of their playoff games, including Super Bowl VII, to finish the season undefeated. They are still the only team in NFL history to have achieved this feat.