So far the quarterback with the most touchdowns entering Week 4 is Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins with 9 touchdowns and only two interceptions, but with a losing record of 0-3.

However, other big quarterbacks barely have four or fewer touchdowns with a winning record, that is the case of Jalen Hurts with only three touchdowns and a perfect record of 3-0.

Even though some starting quarterbacks have a lot of touchdowns, that does not guarantee that they have the best record nor is it an indication that they are destined to have a good season.

Who is the quarterback with a single TD entering Week 4?

According to the stats on Pro Football Reference, the only starting quarterback to enter Week 4 with a single touchdown is Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill who after three weeks has 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions with a record of 1-2-0.

Anthony Richardson also has a single touchdown but he is not playing as a starter since he went into the concussion protocol after Week 1, the Colts are using Gardner Minshew.

Who was the quarterback who threw the most touchdowns in a single season?

The quarterback who threw the most touchdowns in a single season is Peyton Manning, who had 55 passing touchdowns in the 2013 season while playing for the Denver Broncos. Only two other players have recorded 50 or more passing touchdowns in a season: Tom Brady (50 in 2007) and Patrick Mahomes (50 in 2018).