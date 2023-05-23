There have been a lot of changes in the last couple of years to the NFL rules. Some of them had as a consequence allowing teams to score more points by basically helping offenses. There is now a protection that was unthinkable in the past.

But the main reason for these tweaks is to keep player safe. Especially the quarterbacks have been protected the most, something that started with a knee injury Tom Brady suffered playing for the New England Patriots in 2008.

Other changes were aimed to reduce the number of concussions. The biggest point of emphasis in that line has always been the special teams, which now adds yet another update as a one-year trial. This one might be the most impactful modification so far.

The NFL accepts new rule for special teams

Previous changes to the kicks have helped reduce the number of injuries, although they also had a clear impact on the game. Moving the spot of the kickoffs from the 30 to the 35, advancing the start of a possession after a touchback from the 20 to the 25, and eliminating the running starts all contributed to players having fewer explosive plays in these situations.

Those kickoffs returns may disappear at least in 2023 for the new rule. Now players can call for a fair catch in kickoffs or safety kicks anywhere inside the 25-yard line. This decision would make the offense start their series on the 25-yard line, five yards forward than before even in touchbacks.

The updated rule should decrease the injuries on special teams, but it will also discourage players to try big returns because there might not be a huge gain. It was a rule approved for a year despite special teams’ coaches around the league were heavily opposed to it.