Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL, has received a bold proposal to take the Super Bowl overseas in the upcoming years.

The NFL has surged in popularity worldwide in recent years. As a result, a country overseas is eager to host the Super Bowl, and Roger Goodell has officially received the proposal.

One of Roger Goodell’s most relevant accomplishments has been the expansion of the NFL outside the United States. Fans from various countries have ignited their passion for football, with the league generating a lot of excitement worldwide.

This year, the NFL will play five games outside the United States, including three in the United Kingdom, one in Germany, and one in Brazil. However, there’s a country showing great interest in not only hosting regular-season matches but also aiming to host the Super Bowl in the coming years.

European country wants to host the Super Bowl in the near future

Throughout his tenure as commissioner, Roger Goodell has diligently worked to attract more fans to football. His efforts have been outstanding, with numerous international fans recently showing increased passion for the NFL.

In recent years, several countries have expressed interest in hosting regular-season games. However, the United Kingdom has now made its intentions clear: to host a Super Bowl in the upcoming years.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has reached out to Commissioner Roger Goodell to consider London as a potential host for the Super Bowl, highlighting the significant fandom in the UK capable of filling any stadium.

“The Super Bowl is really important for us,” Khan told The Athletic this week. “We have a number of American football games and I want it to come here because we want American sports fans in Europe to come to London to watch them, not just go to America.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2023 Draft

While London could undoubtedly fill any venue for a Super Bowl, there’s a major issue: the time difference. London is five hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone, so the Super Bowl would need to kick off at around 9 PM local time to make sense and be accessible for Americans.

What does Roger Goodell think about a Super Bowl outside the USA?

The next three hosts for the Super Bowl are already confirmed: Caesars Superdome (2025), Levi’s Stadium (2026), and SoFi Stadium (2027). Roger Goodell is not opposed to moving the Super Bowl overseas, but he’s aware that taking it outside the United States would pose challenges.

“It is not impossible, and it is something that has been discussed before,” Goodell said at the time, via ESPN.com. “I think that is not out of the question. But at the end of the day, I think right now our formula will stay the same about playing [Super Bowls] in cities that have franchises.”