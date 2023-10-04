Bryce Young’s rookie season has not started in the best way possible. For this reason, the Carolina Panthers are preparing to make a blockbuster trade to help their talented quarterback.

Once the 2022 NFL season ended, the Panthers knew they needed a new quarterback. Even though P.J. Walker did a decent job, he was not going to be the elite player who would guide them to success.

Young has only played three games (missed one due to an injury). During those matches, the former Alabama quarterback has not built a strong connection with any teammate, but this problem will soon be addressed by the Panthers.

Report: Panthers are interested in providing Bryce Young with a new receiver

Prior to Bryce Young’s arrival to the NFL, the Panthers started building a very competitive offense for him. However, the rookie has really struggled to create a strong link with his receivers.

Despite having elite wideouts such as Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark and Jonathan Mingo, rumors suggest that Carolina wants to make a blockbuster trade for a new receiver.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are actively seeking a top wide receiver. Since Carolina doesn’t have a first-round pick next year, they may need to use their 2025 first-round selection as offer to whoever they decide to pursue.

Why don’t the Carolina Panthers have a 2024 first-round pick?

In exchange for the 2023 1st overall pick, the Carolina Panthers gave the Chicago Bears their 2024 first-round selection.