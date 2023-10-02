Lamar Jackson gave a lot to talk about in the offseason as his future looked up in the air. But that’s part of the past now, as he entered the 2023 NFL season fully committed to the Baltimore Ravens.

The former MVP started the new year on the right foot, finding ways to create danger both on air and on the ground. However, his rushing stats are unsurprisingly better than his passing numbers.

Jackson, one of the best dual-threat gunslingers in the league, is the quarterback with the most rushing yards in 2023 (220). But he’s tied in rushing touchdowns with a rookie signal-caller.

Anthony Richardson has same rushing TDs as Lamar Jackson

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has already run for four touchdowns, just like Jackson. The difference is that the 2023 first-rounder did it in three games, while the Ravens star played in all four weeks so far.

While it took Richardson 23 attempts to rack up this number, Jackson get to do so in 41 snaps. Needless to say, the Colts seem to have found their guy after so many years of misery.

What pick was Anthony Richardson?

Anthony Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL season.