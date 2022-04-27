The NFL Draft is almost underway, meaning that teams are also likely to try and make big trades. Here, we talk about Deebo Samuel and the 5 NFL stars who could be on the move during the 3-day event.

This NFL offseason has been one for the ages. Aaron Rodgers signed a historical deal, Tom Brady retired and then came back, and Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, all that months before the Draft.

Now, all teams will look to continue re-shaping their rosters by bringing in the best prospects in the world. But as we may know by now, not every franchise has the patience to build through the Draft. Yes, we're looking at you, Rams.

So, with multiple disgruntled players reportedly ready to force their way out of their teams, let's take a look at Deebo Samuel and the five NFL stars who could be moved during this 3-day event.

NFL Rumors: 5 Players That Could Be Traded During The Draft

5. Baker Mayfield

It's not a secret that both Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are looking to part ways. The issue is that Mayfield is coming off a down, injury-riddled season and he's set to make north of $18 million.

Some speculate that the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks are keeping tabs on the former first-overall pick. However, the conditions of a hypothetical trade have yet to be disclosed.

4. D.K. Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks claim that they want to compete and believe in Drew Lock as a guy who can help them win right now. But if the past has shown us something is that you can never trust anything they say.

That being said, D.K. Metcalf could be their most valuable trade asset to kickstart the post-Russell Wilson era in Seattle, especially with other wideouts demanding a much bigger trade return.

3. Saquon Barkley

Yeah, Saquon Barkley could be on the outs. Newly-appointed GM Joe Schoen didn't rule out the possibility of moving on from the Penn State standout, as he's spent more time on the shelf than on the gridiron throughout his career.

While undeniably talented and impactful, Barkley just can't seem to stay healthy. The New York Giants have plenty of areas of improvement heading into the season, so no one is safe from being moved.

2. A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown has made it quite clear that he's not happy with his situation. He's sick and tired of all the trade rumors and doesn't like the way he's being portrayed for skipping his team's voluntary camp.

The Tennessee Titans have yet to reach an agreement with the Ole Miss product. He's been one of the best wideouts in the league over the past couple of seasons and wants to get paid as such.

1. Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel is the latest star to demand a trade out of his team. He's coming off a breakout season in which he dominated out of the backfield and as a receiver as well, so it's only natural to think he's looking to sign a lucrative deal.

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly asking for at least two first-round picks in return for Samuel. That steep price might drive interested teams away, especially given how deep this Draft is at WR.