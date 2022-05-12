Mac Jones made quite an impression in his rookie season. Bill Belichick gave him the reins of the offense, and he responded by leading the Patriots to their first playoffs since Tom Brady left. Ahead of his second year, one of his teammates explained what's the best about him.

Following an impressive rookie year in which he took the reins of the Patriots' offense, Mac Jones heads into his second NFL season knowing that everyone in New England will have their eyes on him.

As a matter of fact, team owner Robert Kraft has already warned that this year will be "very telling" for the young quarterback. Jones made a lot of fans last year after being selected with the 15th overall pick.

Leading the Patriots to their first postseason appearance since Tom Brady left, the Alabama Crimson Tide product gave many reasons for optimism. He not only has Bill Belichick's blessing but is also admired by his teammates.

Mac Jones' greatest strength, per Nelson Agholor

There were many positive things about Jones' rookie season. With a lot of pressure on his shoulders, he led the Patriots to enough victories to make the playoffs and didn't make many mistakes on the way. According to wide receiver Nelson Agholor, the best thing about Jones is the way he communicates with his teammates.

“I think Mac’s greatest strength is his ability to communicate,” Agholor said, per NESN. “Obviously, he’s a great quarterback. I think he throws the ball amazing. But I love the way he communicates, and that’s something that allows you to grow together and work together, because communication is the key to every great relationship.

“He does a great job telling me what he sees. He does a great job of telling me what he likes about what I’m doing. He does a great job of (telling me about) some things that are hard for him to read when I move around and things like that. And once you know, there’s less gray area. … His communication is everything."

This is certainly not the first team he receives praise from someone he worked with. However, it's been only one season since he entered the NFL and we have yet to see more of him. As Kraft suggested, this year could be very telling.