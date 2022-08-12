Even though HC Josh McDaniels claims they have no intention of trading him, it seems like Josh Jacobs' time with the Las Vegas Raiders will end soon.

Trading Josh Jacobs would make zero sense for the Las Vegas Raiders. He's their best running back, will make just north of $2 million, and he's been one of the most consistent RBs in the NFL in two of the past three seasons.

But if the Raiders have proven one thing throughout the past two decades or so, it is that we can never expect them to make the right or logical decision. And that might as well be the case again in this situation.

Josh McDaniels claims that they don't want to trade Jacobs, but then why use him for four series in a meaningless pre-season game and work out more RBs? It doesn't add up. With that in mind, let's take a look at three teams that could make the most of this opportunity.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Josh Jacobs

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best passing offenses in the league. So, imagine what they could do if they were actually able to run the football. Unsurprisingly, Devin Singletary and Zach Moss could lose their job to rookie James Cook.

So, even with a promising back on their roster for a change, the Bills could look to give Josh Allen another weapon. It's Super Bowl-or-bust season in Buffalo, and they sure can afford his team-friendly contract.

2. Los Angeles Rams

There aren't many areas of improvement for the reigning Super Bowl champions. But the Los Angeles Rams could sure add another bell-cow running back to prevent another string of injuries next season.

Cam Akers is a tackle-breaking machine, and Darrell Henderson Jr. was efficient in a limited role, but neither of them seems able to stay healthy. Adding Jacobs would be the ultimate insurance policy.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a near-perfect offense, except for one major flaw. Yeah, you guessed it. Their running game is pedestrian at best, and they lack the personnel to change that any time soon.

Leonard Fournette's weight has raised concerns in the off-season, and he's never been uber-efficient, even when in shape. So, why not give Tom Brady another bell-cow to try and pursue ring number eight?