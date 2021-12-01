Russell Wilson's days with the Seattle Seahawks seem to be coming to an end. Check out the top 3 teams that should try and make a run at him.

There's no denying that, when healthy, Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He's a proven winner, a Super Bowl champion, and one of the most talented dual-threat players in the history of the league.

But, as you may know by now, all good things come to an end. He was the leader of a winning franchise but that's no longer the case, and it feels like all parties would be better off by going separate ways.

With the Seattle Seahawks most likely missing the playoffs this season, some speculate that Wilson's days with the team are running out. Here, we let you know about the top 3 teams that should try and make the most of that opportunity.

NFL Rumors: These 3 Teams Should Make A Run At Russell Wilson

3. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have struggled to replace Peyton Manning. Drew Lock wasn't the answer, and Teddy Bridgewater hasn't been much of an improvement, either. John Elway knows that this team has a bright future but they need to find a true gunslinger to fulfill their potential.

The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the league and playing at Mile High is always tricky and tough for the visitors. Wilson could turn back the clock just like Manning did and have a long and successful stint in Denver.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were 11-0 at some point last season thanks to their defense and Mike Tomlin's coaching. But that hasn't been enough this year with Ben Roethlisberger hurting the team more often than not.

The Steelers are still one of the most popular franchises in the world and have a long history of talented quarterbacks leading the way. Big Ben is on his way out and they could be a contender right away with a player like Wilson calling the shots.

1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns put together a championship-caliber core. They have a physical, balanced defensive unit and boast the league's best running back duo in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

They don't exactly have a solid receivers corps but, in reality, the only thing holding this team back is Baker Mayfield. He's failed to live up to the expectations and is a borderline starter at best. Wilson could be the QB the Browns have been craving for two decades.