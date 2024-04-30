The Denver Broncos could still be interested in parting ways with Courtland Sutton, as two teams are reportedly following the player's situation very closely.

Courtland Sutton has been a standout player for the Denver Broncos. However, it appears that the AFC West team is not fully committed to keeping him, as there are reportedly two other teams interested in acquiring his services for the upcoming season.

The Broncos have faced huge challenges in recent years in their quest to remain competitive. The AFC West club has struggled to find success lately, with several decisions by the front office failing to yield the intended results.

It appears that the club is aware that its restructuring process is still ongoing. This offseason, they allowed several players to explore opportunities elsewhere, indicating a willingness to make changes. However, it seems they are not entirely opposed to parting ways with more players if necessary.

Report: Two teams have inquired about Broncos’ Courtland Sutton

The Broncos are currently not experiencing their best phase. The AFC West team is undergoing a massive rebuild, parting ways with several players who didn’t perform well in Colorado.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that the Broncos were considering parting ways with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Jeudy was eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns, leading some fans to speculate that the team favored Sutton.

However, it seems there’s still a possibility that they may also move on from Sutton. Recent reports indicate that the Steelers and the Rams have expressed interest in acquiring the receiver.

The Steelers, who added Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason to compete for the starting quarterback position, see Sutton as a potential target. Sutton was a key player in Wilson’s offense during their time together in Denver.

Courtland Sutton – Denver Broncos – NFL 2022

Meanwhile, the Rams, although not necessarily in need of a top wide receiver like Sutton, see the potential of forming a formidable trio of wideouts alongside Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua with Sutton’s addition.

Will the Broncos offer Courtland Sutton a new contract?

Courtland Sutton entered the NFL in 2018 as the 40th overall pick. In 2021, he signed a 4-year, $60.8 million extension with the Broncos. However, despite having two years left on his contract, Sutton is reportedly seeking a new deal from the three-time Super Bowl champions.

It has been reported that Sutton is pursuing an extension, but the Broncos may soon part ways with him as they aim to rebuild the offense around Bo Nix, their new quarterback.