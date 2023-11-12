Taylor Heinicke is unlikely to play in Week 12 game against the Saints according to a report that came out during Week 10’s third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. It seems things could get more complicated than necessary for the Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons have had a promising start to the 2023 NFL season, currently sitting at 4-5 with a 2-0 record in the NFC South (still playing against Cardinals). They have shown significant improvement from their record last season, and there is optimism surrounding the team that they can return to the playoffs.

Taylor Heinicke has played a limited role in the 2023 NFL season for the Atlanta Falcons. He has played in two games, all in relief of an injured Desmond Ridder. In those two games, Heinicke has thrown for 443 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Heinicke’s probable injury

According to Tori McElhaney of Fox 5 Atlanta and who covers news for the Atlanta Falcons, Taylor Heinicke would have injured his hamstring during Week 10 game against the Cardinals. That could be a cause for concern for the Falcons after Bye Week.

It is still too early to say whether or not Heinicke will be the Falcons’ starting quarterback in Week 12. However, when a player injures his hamstring it is unlikely that he will return to action in 2 weeks, it may take 3 weeks.

Heinicke has been a solid fill-in for Ridder, and he has shown that he is capable of being a starter in the NFL. He is a good athlete with a strong arm, and he is also a good decision-maker. However, he has also shown a tendency to be turnover-prone, and he needs to improve his accuracy.

The Falcons have a tough remaining schedule, but they have shown that they are capable of competing with any team in the league. If they can continue to play well, they should be in the mix for a playoff spot.

What are the options if Heinicke can’t play?

Desmond Ridder is the number one option, he is healthy and ready to play. But in case Taylor and Desmond are not available for Week 12, the Atlanta Falcons have a third option named Logan Woodside to start against the New Orleans Saints.

Why Matt Ryan isn’t playing anymore with the Atlanta Falcons?

Matt Ryan was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2022. There were a few reasons for this trade: The Falcons were rebuilding, Ryan wanted to play for a contender, The Falcons were looking for a new quarterback.