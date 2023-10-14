NFL: The Stat Where Baker Mayfield Is Better than Everyone but Patrick Mahomes

Baker Mayfield’s journey in the NFL has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by high expectations and shifting fortunes since he entered the league. As the first overall pick, the pressure on quarterbacks is immense, and he has been no exception to this rule. His initial promise with the Cleveland Browns gradually faded, leading to a series of team changes before finding himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

Mayfield benefits from a talented pair of wide receivers, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, which has undoubtedly boosted the Buccaneers’ passing game. However, there’s no denying that the team is in a rebuilding phase following three years as championship contenders. In this context, he signed as a free agent to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting quarterback job, which he eventually won during the preseason.

Despite the NFC South not being renowned for its quarterback talent, the Buccaneers have exceeded expectations with Mayfield at the helm, holding a 3-1 record. His performance has been surprisingly efficient, and he’s excelling in a significant statistical category, ranking second in sack percentage.

Mayfield Has Been Stellar at Avoiding Sacks

Sack percentage measures the number of sacks a player takes per pass attempt. At the top of this category is Patrick Mahomes, who has allowed only six sacks in six games with a sack percentage of 2.6%. Right behind Mahomes is Mayfield, who has been sacked just four times in four games, with a 3.1% sack percentage. This statistic reflects Mayfield’s ability to manage the game efficiently.

Taking numerous sacks is often associated with a weak offensive line, but sometimes it’s the decisions made by quarterbacks that contribute to the issue. Mistakes like holding onto the ball too long in an attempt to create a play or failing to recognize pressure can result in negative plays. Mayfield, however, has excelled in avoiding these pitfalls, as his sack percentage indicates.

It’s evident that the Buccaneers prioritize risk avoidance over attempting big plays, which has contributed to Mayfield’s success. His average of 220.5 passing yards per game placing him 16th in the league demonstrates it. Additionally, they don’t use the air very often as he ranks 28th in attempted passes with 125.

Mayfield has made significant strides in avoiding the mistakes that plagued him in the past while trying to carry a team through senseless plays. This season, he has thrown seven touchdown passes with just two interceptions, showcasing his improved decision-making and efficiency.

Another way to see his development could be in terms of passer rating, where he ranks seventh. The other remaining metric presenting maturity is his sixth place ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating (QBR).

How Old Is Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield is 28 years old.