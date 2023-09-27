Quarterbacks are specialists in throwing the ball, but very few are blessed with quick legs to work as running backs when necessary, also known as dual-threat quarterbacks.

One of the most notable dual-threat quarterbacks of the last four to six years is Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. During his first seasons with the Chiefs, he proved to be fast and reckless, although today he no longer runs as much as before.

Injuries are a major concern for quarterbacks who run the ball a lot. If they don’t slide, they could be brutally tackled by a big defensive player.

Who are the quarterbacks with the most rush attempts entering Week 4?

According to NFL stats and Pro Football Reference, the two quarterbacks with the most rushing attempts entering Week 4 are Lamar Jackson with 32 attempts and 193 rushing yards, and Jalen Hurts with 31 attempts and 100 rushing yards.

The other quarterbacks who are close to 30 rushing attempts are Justin Fields with 24 attempts and 109 yards, and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones with 24 attempts and 107 yards.

Who was the quarterback with the most rushing yards in a season?

Lamar Jackson has the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season, with 1,206 yards in 2019. He is the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards in multiple seasons, having done so again in 2020 with 1,005 yards. Jackson is a dual-threat quarterback, meaning that he is a threat to both pass and run the ball.