We're just a handful of days away from the NFL's trade deadline, meaning that some of the best players on Earth could be dealt.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Nov 1. at 4:00 PM Eastern Time. So, you better believe every single GM is working overtime to try and make some moves, pull some trades off, and put his team in a position to succeed.

Some teams will be sellers, as they know they won't be able to compete at the highest level. Others will look to make the most of their scraps to make a late playoff push, or why not? Even win the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, and considering there's no shortage of offensive talent to choose from, we're going to talk about the top 3 offensive players that could be traded before this year's deadline.

3. Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns turned down Kareem Hunt's trade request, and rightfully so. Along with Nick Chubb, they've put together the most dominant one-two punch of running backs in the league.

But the Browns' offense should look better once Deshaun Watson is back, and it's not like they're thin at RB anyway. He'll be a free agent at the end of the season, so trading him now is a no-brainer.

2. DJ Moore

The Carolina Panthers are tanking and not looking back. Well, that's unless they're facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that case, they turn into the 1972 Miami Dolphins or something.

But they've already traded Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, so DJ Moore should be next in line. He's a reliable, consistent producer, regardless of who's throwing him the football. He should gauge plenty of interest.

1. Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy was poised for a breakout year with Russell Wilson behind center. Needless to say, that hasn't been the case, as Wilson has been erratic and inefficient in Nathaniel Hackett's head-scratching, boring offense.

The Denver Broncos are 2-4 and don't have a lot of draft capital, so they could be forced to part ways with their young stud. The Alabama product has big-play potential and is an explosive player, but he hasn't taken off at Mile High.