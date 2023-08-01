The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2023 NFL season hoping to make the playoffs with a better record and stronger roster than the previous season, where they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Bengals 17-24.

The Ravens’ last season was once again severely affected by an injury that Lamar Jackson suffered during Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. The veteran running back who recently signed a one-year contract with the Ravens comes from that team.

For the 2023 season, the Ravens have four quarterbacks: Jackson, Huntley, Brown, and Johnson. They will also have the help of 4-5 running backs and multiple wide receivers.

Who is the veteran who will play with the Ravens in the 2023 preseason?

According to a recent article published on the NFL’s official website, RB Melvin Gordon recently signed a one-year $3.1 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens to play in the preseason and see if he is able to make the 53-man roster.

Gordon played for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2015 to 2019. He was also with the Denver Broncos from 2020 to 2022, where he was cut after fumbling the ball in a couple of regular season games. The last few months of last season he played for the Chiefs.

Despite never playing a regular season game with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 season, Gordon was part of the practice squad for a few weeks and that gave him the title of Super Bowl champion with the franchise.