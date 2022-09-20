Jimmy G is the best option the 49ers have to make the playoffs and win a Super Bowl. Week 3 is the perfect time for Jimmy to prove Kyle Shanahan wrong.

After all the drama during Week 2 with Trey Lance's leg injury it seems that the San Francisco 49ers know that their best option, in case Trey cannot return, is Jimmy Garappolo and it seems that Kyle Shanahan already realized that with Jimmy the 49ers play better.

Jimmy Garappolo led the 49ers to the 2021 Playoffs where the team was able to play in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams, even though they lost that game Jimmy and the 49ers offensive line showed unmatched offensive power.

Things don't have to get worse for the 49ers, there is no reason for Shanahan not to use Jimmy in Week 3 against the Broncos, it will also be the second on the road game of the season for them and this time against an experienced quarterback like Russell Wilson.

What is Jimmy Garappolo's record against the Denver Broncos?

The series between the 49ers and Broncos is short, only 15 games between them since 1970, and the 49ers have 8 wins to only 7 for the Broncos within the series. The most recent game was in 2018, the 49ers won 20-14 at home, but Jimmy Garappolo was injured and the starter was Nick Mullens.

But things have changed since Jimmy joined the 49ers, the offensive line better than in the 2018 NFL season when the 49ers finished with a losing record of 4-12 overall. In 2014 the 49ers lost the most recent game against the Broncos on the road 42-17, but it was another time when Peyton Manning was an active player.

The good news for the 49ers is that the Broncos are still going through the slow process of playing with a new quarterback. Russell Wilson Week 2 was considered ‘slow’ as he is not used to Nathaniel Hackett's (head coach) style of calling plays.



