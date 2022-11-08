Tom Brady is one of the greatest football players of all time. Throughout his career he has played some International games, but what is the quarterback's record when he plays outside the US?

It is that time of the year where International games are starting to involve more teams. In Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, Tom Brady's Buccaneerswill travel to Germany, but which is the quarterback record outside the United States?

Tom Brady has spent 21 years of his life playing in the NFL, so he has lots of stories to tell about his time in football. Young players must see his records as something to pursuit in order to aspire greatness.

Through all this time, Tom Brady's teams (Patriots and Buccaneers), he has played some games outside the United States. This week, he will travel from Tampa Bay to Munich in order to show himself to German fans.

Which is Tom Brady's record in NFL International games throughout his career?

In Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, the Buccaneers have scheduled a trip to Munich, Germany. They will meet the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC matchup that will definitely be very attractive for the fans.

In 21 years in the NFL, Tom Brady has played three games outside the United States. Fortunately for him, he has not been defeated once with a very remarkable 3-0 record, two in London (2009, 2012) and one in Mexico City (2017).

Brady could set another record in his career this weekend. If the Buccaneers quarterback wins in Germany, he will be the third QB that has won in three different countries, joining Jay Cutler and Ryan Fitzpatrick.