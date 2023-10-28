Throwing the ball away is a common and important part of a quarterback’s game. It is often a smart decision to throw the ball away to avoid a sack, an interception, or turning the ball over. Many of the best quarterbacks in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes or Trevor Lawrence throw the ball away on a regular basis.

If the quarterback is under heavy pressure from the defense, he is more likely to throw the ball away to avoid being sacked. There are a number of factors that quarterbacks like Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson consider when deciding whether or not to throw the ball away.

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to throw the ball away is up to the quarterback. He has to weigh all of the factors involved and make the best decision for his team.

Throwing the Ball Away

One of the most common questions that people ask about American football is why quarterbacks throw the ball away. To the untrained eye, it may seem like a waste of a play to throw the ball out of bounds, especially when the quarterback is under pressure from the defense. However, there are a number of reasons why quarterbacks choose to throw the ball away, and it is often a smart decision.

To Avoid a Sack

One of the most common reasons why quarterbacks throw the ball away is to avoid a sack. A sack is when the quarterback is tackled behind the line of scrimmage. Sacks are costly for offenses because they lose yardage and put the team in a more difficult position to convert a first down.

To avoid being sacked, quarterbacks will often throw the ball away if they do not have a good passing option available. This means that either their receivers are not open or they are being covered too tightly. By throwing the ball away, the quarterback can avoid taking a hit from the defense and losing yardage.

To Avoid an Interception

Another reason why quarterbacks throw the ball away is to avoid an interception. An interception is when a defender catches a pass that is intended for an offensive player. Interceptions are very costly for offenses because they give the ball over to the opposing team.

To avoid throwing an interception, quarterbacks will sometimes throw the ball away if they do not have a clear passing lane. This means that either a defender is in the way or the receiver is not well-positioned to catch the ball. By throwing the ball away, the quarterback can avoid giving the ball over to the opposing team.

To Run Out the Clock

Quarterbacks may also throw the ball away in order to run out the clock. This is often done at the end of a game when the offense is leading and wants to prevent the other team from having a chance to score.

For example, if the offense has a fourth-and-long situation at the end of the game, the quarterback may throw the ball away rather than risk throwing an interception. This will ensure that the offense does not turn the ball over and the game ends.

Can quarterbacks be penalized for throwing the ball away?

Yes, throwing the ball away can earn a penalty by NFL referees to the quarterback. The penalty is called intentional grounding. Intentional grounding is defined as a passer, facing an imminent loss of yardage because of pressure from the defense, throws a forward pass without a realistic chance of completion.

Is throwing the ball away a sign of weakness in a quarterback?

No, throwing the ball away is not a sign of weakness in a quarterback. On the contrary, it is often a sign of intelligence and awareness. Quarterbacks who know how to throw the ball away are less likely to be sacked or throw interceptions.