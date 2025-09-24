Nick Sirianni breaks silence on potential CJ Gardner-Johnson reunion with Eagles

Trending topics:
Nick Sirianni was clear when asked if there’s a chance the Philadelphia Eagles could re-sign safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for the 2025 NFL season, replicating the same return that happened last year.

By Ignacio Cairola

Head coach Nick Sirianni was recently asked about the potential return of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was released from Houston Texans not long ago and has been mentioned as a possible signing for his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles’ 3-0 start has once again put them in the spotlight as strong contenders this season, following their Super Bowl victory at the end of last year. At this stage, Sirianni is building the foundation to repeat that achievement.

Just as the defense is hitting its stride, rumors of a reunion with Gardner-Johnson have started to resurface. Sirianni, however, was clear about the current state of his defensive unit and dismissed speculation about bringing back his former player.

Will Gardner-Johnson return to the Eagles?

When asked about a possible comeback for Gardner-Johnson, Sirianni firmly downplayed the idea. “I’m really excited about the room that we have. They’ve done a nice job to date,” the Eagles’ head coach said during a press conference.

Sirianni emphasized that the team has no urgency to seek “outside help” at the safety position, as he trusts the talent within and the development already taking place on the roster. The Eagles’ head coach highlighted the growth of rookie Andrew Mukuba, the leadership of Reed Blankenship as a mentor, and the contributions of Sydney Brown on special teams and defensive snaps.

The stints of Gardner-Johnson with the Eagles

Before being cut by the Texans, Gardner-Johnson had been traded from the Eagles along with a 2026 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for offensive guard Kenyon Green and Houston’s 2026 sixth-round pick. The current rumors mirror what happened back last year, when Gardner-Johnson returned to the Philadelphia Eagles after a season with the Detroit Lions and went on to win a Super Bowl while leading a dominant and physical defensive unit that was the best in the NFL.

Better Collective Logo