Nick Sirianni’s Eagles OC makes honest admission about his new role alongside QB Jalen Hurts in the 2025 NFL season

Philadelphia Eagles have a new offensive coordinator with the promotion of Kevin Patullo, who was elevated to the role in February 2025. The member of head coach Nick Sirianni’s staff is preparing to introduce new elements to the team’s offense ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He also shared comments regarding star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Patullo has been part of the Eagles since head coach Sirianni arrived in 2021, gradually working his way up to coordinate the team’s offense after previously serving as passing game coordinator. His play-calling will have its own touch when the Eagles open the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

In a recent press conference, Patullo expressed his excitement about the big opportunity in his career, planning the offense led by Hurts. The Eagles will begin their title defense after winning the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs, and the pre-season feelings indicate a sense of change.

Patullo’s comments on Hurts

“He and I spend a lot of time together, and we have even prior to, just getting a feel for him and what certain things we like and what we want to do and when we want to do it. It is important everywhere I’ve ever been, you want to have a good relationship with the quarterback just so you can talk outside and off the field about things, so you have a sense of what they’re thinking and what they’re doing,” Patullo said during the press conference.

Feelings about debuting in a new role

“I’m excited. It’s fun. It’s a great opportunity, obviously, but since the first year with Nick [Sirianni], working in all situations and things we’ve done together, I’ve been part of a lot of that, so it doesn’t feel that different, but it’s exciting, and I think the guys feel good energy and are also excited,” Patullo added.

When will the Eagles debut in the 2025 NFL season?

The Eagles will begin their NFL title defense when they face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, September 4, at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia is preparing for its season opener with all eyes on Patullo’s decisions and how he integrates new strategies into the offense.